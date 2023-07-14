Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,837.35

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,837.35 ($36.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,876 ($37.00). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,847 ($36.63), with a volume of 2,032,755 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.17) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($37.76).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,870.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,838.72. The company has a market capitalization of £27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,615.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 9,218.75%.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($54,380.55). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 13,327 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,945 ($37.89) per share, with a total value of £392,480.15 ($504,927.51). Insiders purchased 19,827 shares of company stock valued at $56,780,015 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

