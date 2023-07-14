Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as high as C$13.63. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 9,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.57%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

