EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 9.8%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $7.07. 645,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 454,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,271 shares of company stock worth $117,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 338.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

