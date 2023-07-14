Evercore ISI Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to In-Line

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

