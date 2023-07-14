Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

