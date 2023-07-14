Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. 174,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,517.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,486 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 146,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

