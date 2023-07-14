EULAV Asset Management Sells 218,928 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,928 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 404,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.