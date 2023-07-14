EULAV Asset Management Sells 19,043 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,841,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,978,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.