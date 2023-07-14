EULAV Asset Management Sells 19,043 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,841,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,978,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

