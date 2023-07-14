EULAV Asset Management Sells 11,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.66. 357,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,071. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

