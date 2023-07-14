EULAV Asset Management Invests $27.69 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,685,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $574.92. 98,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.46 and a 200 day moving average of $467.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $581.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

