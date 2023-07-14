EULAV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

