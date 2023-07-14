EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.88. 3,598,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.50. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

