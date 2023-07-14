EULAV Asset Management Buys 10,005 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $32,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI remained flat at $292.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average is $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

