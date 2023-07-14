Ethereum (ETH) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,015.66 or 0.06416597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $242.30 billion and approximately $12.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00031714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,206,569 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

