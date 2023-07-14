ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 4.1%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.86. 1,670,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,432,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ESS Tech Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $294.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 7,437.68%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 274,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ESS Tech by 46.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

