Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 72.4% in June

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Escalon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.