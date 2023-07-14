Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 72.4% in June

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Escalon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Further Reading

