Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Up 1.3%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eramet in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

