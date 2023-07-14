Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,661 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,359. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.