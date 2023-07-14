Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 14th (AAMC, AIN, BFAM, BRKR, ECL, FBP, FLT, GBNXF, GIS, GKOS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 14th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.

McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

