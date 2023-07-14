Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. Cormark upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

