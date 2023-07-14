Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.73

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.73 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86), with a volume of 34,946 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.81. The company has a market capitalization of £97.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,777.43). 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

