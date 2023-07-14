EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 137.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

