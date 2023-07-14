EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 132.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

