Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading Up 4.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 39,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 148,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

