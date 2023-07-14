Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 5,432,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,833,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 689,883 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
