EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $113.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.24.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

EOG stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

