Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.30. Enservco shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 355,633 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.