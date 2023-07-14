Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

