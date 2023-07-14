Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $144,282.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,939,948 coins and its circulating supply is 65,939,953 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

