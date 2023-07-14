eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. eMagin shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 413,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

eMagin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

See Also

