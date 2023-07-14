Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $434.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $382.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

