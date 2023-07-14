EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 849 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.78. 119,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,587. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

