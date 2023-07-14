EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,959 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,411. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.