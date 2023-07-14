EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,406 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

