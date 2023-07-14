EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 217 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

IQV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 143,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,991. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.