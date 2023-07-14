EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 214,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,431. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

