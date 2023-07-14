EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.45. 123,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,616. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.