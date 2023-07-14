EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 111,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,973,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,934,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.00, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.