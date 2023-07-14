Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 392,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,098. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,156 shares of company stock worth $19,085,227. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

