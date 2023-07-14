Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.01

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.01 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59), with a volume of 104,350 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of £63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -664.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

