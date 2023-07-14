eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com raised eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.70.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 11,074.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 153.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

