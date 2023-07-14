East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Trading Up 3.6%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 33,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,011,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 704,364 shares in the last quarter.

