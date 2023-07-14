Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $546.99

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.99 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.45). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.33), with a volume of 25,575 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £165.32 million, a PE ratio of 18,833.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.