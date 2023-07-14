Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 0.2 %

EGLE opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

