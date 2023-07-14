E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Raised to $6.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

E2open Parent Price Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Insider Activity

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after buying an additional 2,264,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 243,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

