Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.