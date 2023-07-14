Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.19

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 84459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.47%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.