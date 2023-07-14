Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

