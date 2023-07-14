Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZFree Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

