Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $33,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.