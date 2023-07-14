Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

